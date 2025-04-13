Home at Last: Pueblo Honors Final Officer Injured in March Shooting

PUEBLO — Three weeks after a night that changed lives in Pueblo, the final police officer injured in the March 18 shooting has made it home — and the city came together to mark the moment.

Police cruisers lined the streets of downtown Pueblo on Saturday morning, lights flashing, not in response to an emergency but in celebration. Officers escorted one of their own home in an emotional homecoming that underscored the strength of the community.

“It’s always a good sign when they get to go home… and to be with their families,” said Rebecca Jaeger with Pueblo Police Department. “There’s nothing more healing than that.”

The return was not just a step forward for the officers but for their families as well, including Eliazar, whose father was among the three officers wounded that night.

“Just thankful God was able to bless all three of the officers, protect them all that night, and bring them home,” Eliazar said. “It really warms my heart… knowing the character of my dad makes me proud, and proud that we have a strong Pueblo community here willing to support our officers, even when they’re knocked down. Because we’re stronger together.”

It’s not the first time the community showed up. Just days after the shooting, Eliazar’s father was the first of the injured officers to return home, escorted by fellow officers and embraced by neighbors.

“These people take a stand for us every day,” said Tammy Crook, a Pueblo resident. “They have no idea what they’re walking into. And we just prayed and cried for them instantly.”

“It was scary,” said Aubriana, the child of a Pueblo police officer. “These are my dad’s friends… and we’re just here to support them.”

While the officers are now home, the recovery continues both physically and emotionally - but the city isn’t going anywhere.

“Many of us are from Pueblo. This is our hometown,” Jaeger said. “It’s very near and dear to us, and we’ll continue to do what we can to make it the best community.”

As for Eliazar and his family, they’re finding comfort in togetherness and gratitude.

“Live in the present. There’s nothing that can replace the gift of time,” he said. “Always say ‘I love you.’”





A family in Colorado City says illegal dumping near their home is becoming a safety issue One official told News5 the trash piles could be infested with rats or other dangerous factors, so they are waiting to work with the health department to remove trash from the area. A family in Colorado City says illegal dumping near their home is becoming a safety issue

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.