Holiday weekend forecast stormy for parts of Southern Colorado

Memorial Day is just days away, and is widely considered the unofficial start to summer!

After a really wet May for Southern Colorado, our weather so far this week has been really nice.

Changes are expected by the weekend, with the potential for several days of rain and thunderstorms.

KOAA weather An early look at the holiday weekend forecast for Pueblo

In Pueblo, we should be dry most of the day on Saturday, with scattered thunderstorms becoming possible by late afternoon and evening.

In spite of this, Saturday should be the best time to visit the lake or recreate outdoors.

By Sunday and Monday, we'll be around 10-15 degrees cooler as a storm moves in from the Great Basin region.

This will moisten up the atmosphere and provide the potential for heavier rainfall and more widespread thunderstorm activity.

KOAA weather Holiday weekend forecast for Colorado Springs

It's a pretty similar forecast for Colorado Springs, although a bit cooler because of our higher elevation.

Saturday's storms should hold off until the afternoon, but could turn strong to severe. Main threats will be hail larger than a quarter and gusty winds.

The above mentioned area of low pressure coming out of the Great Basin and Desert Southwest will spread abundant moisture into Southern Colorado by Sunday, with rain and thunderstorms much more likely through Memorial Day.

Rain totals from 0.5" to 1.0" will be possible across the News 5 viewing area from Sunday into Monday.

Whether your plans take you to the lake, on a hike, or the mountains this weekend, we want you to be weather aware!

This means that you should have a way to receive weather alerts whenever severe weather threatens.