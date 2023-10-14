Holiday parking will return at the Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Airport is expecting the coming holiday season to be it's busiest ever. To encourage people to fly from the airport, they are once again cutting parking costs in half.

Long term parking prices will drop from $8 a day to $4 during specific times in both November and December.

Airport officials told News5 that the reduced prices boosted travel last year, and they are expecting those same numbers to do the same this year.

"We are expecting 15% increase in seats between November and December on average," said Aidan Ryan with the Colorado Springs Airport. "November will have more seats in the market just because Thanksgiving Holiday Parade is one of the busiest travel periods in the United States."

The half priced parking will take place on Nov. 20th through the 26th and then Dec. 20th to Jan. 2nd.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.