Hitting the campgrounds: campers talk fire safety ahead of long weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The sign when you enter Cheyenne Mountain State Park still points to "high," but a Colorado Springs Fire Marshal says weather into the weekend may cause that to change.

"With the anticipated weather coming in this weekend, there's a good chance we will probably drop that to moderate," said CSFD Marshal Kris Cooper. "We're seeing some decent recovery at night with the relative humidity and then moisture coming in."

Experienced camper Eileen Ortaguf took notice of the greener and damper conditions in her annual trip to Colorado.

"You have rain, you have animals, you have fire, you have people. It can be any number of things in the parks (because they are) now are so busy," said Ortaguf. "We don't leave anything out. I think that came from learning camping in the Northwest where the bears are."

For Angie and her husband, being fire aware is somewhat new. Where they're from in Ohio, it's not as big a concern.

"We follow the rules and keep our fire in the fire ring," said Angie.

She said their portable propane grill helps mitigate risk.

"We travel, usually with that, and we always just make sure the propane is off... when we're done cooking," said Angie.

A message Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) echoes: be good neighbors, no matter how high or low the fire risk.

"The best message is to leave the land better than you found it," said CPW Spokesperson Bridget O'Rourke.

Both CPW and CSFD said when planning to camp out:

1. Keep an eye on local weather and fire conditions.

2. Leave no trace.

3. When you plan to light a flame, always have an adult present to supervise.

