Historic Uptown homeowners push for neighborhood to gain historic designation

COLORADO SPRINGS — Monument Creek, Wahsatch Avenue, West Cache la Poudre Street and Bijou Street define their borders. While what you see in the Historic Uptown Neighborhood are homes of all architectural styles, homeowner Monica Hobbs said these homes are rich in history.

"My mom is from Minnesota and she grew up in a Victorian House. People, just like my family, love and enjoy looking at these homes," said Hobbs.

While there, she took me through the "secret tunnel" to her Italian garden in the backyard.

"I'm the kind of person where, you touch the doorknob, and you wonder who in history had touched that doorknob before," said Hobbs.

Hobbs is one of several homeowners backing a petition to create a Historic Preservation Overlay in this neighborhood.

Homeowner Cheryl Brown, who is also president of the Historic Uptown Neighborhood Association, was at the forefront of these efforts.

"[The homeowners] value its historic nature," said Brown. I look out my window, and it's like looking at a picture."

Historic Uptown's plans to receive Historic Preservation Overlay now await final approval from city council.

This designation would give the neighborhood special protections by the city's Historic Preservation Board, meaning any structural changes to homes within would have to earn the board's approval.

"What they do is evaluate the change and it's more letting the neighbors know if this is going to affect the historic nature," said Brown.

Another benefit to homeowners would be certain income tax breaks to help with upkeep of the homes, which to homeowner Jim Ringe, would be a nice perk to keep his home in good shape.

"We moved here in 1982," said Ringe. "We bought our house here, it isn't quite as nice as it is now. We've made a lot of upgrades to the landscaping and stuff."

