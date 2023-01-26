Hike to work--Winter recruiting for unique spring-to-fall jobs with RMFI

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado's many outdoor options are important to the future of the state.

The mission of the local non-profit Rocky Mountain Field Institute (RMFI) is to create and preserve the state’s public lands.

“We're looking at over 550 project workdays this year, across 20 plus different project locations," said RMFI Program Director, Carl Woody.

RMFI is currently building its team for the 2023 season.

They will be part of a unique job with expanding importance in Colorado.

Colorado’s rapid growth is adding more people using public lands.

Then there is the increasing wildfire danger that needs to be mitigated

“Trail construction, trail maintenance, habitat restoration work, we do some, you know, wildfire mitigation work, so some timber stand improvement work,” said Woody.

RMFI’s limited spring-to-fall window for work in the outdoors requires mid-winter recruiting of crews.

“Because we provide so much intensive training, you don't need to be the most experienced person necessarily, what we really want to see is someone who's passionate,” said Woody.

Someone who enjoys and appreciates Colorado’s public lands will fit best in the job.

The types of crew experiences are diverse.

Some work on projects near towns and cities where they can go home after a day’s work.

Then there are much more rugged and remote projects where crews hike or a transported into difficult to reach back-country locations.

Those crews camp near worksites.

“So eight days at a time is typically the length of our backcountry stays, we call them hitches,” said Woody, “So an eight-day hitch is pretty typical for those more remote backcountry projects.”

Work at all locations is usually in the midst of beautiful Colorado scenery.

To learn more about RMFI’s mission and its summer programs click here.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.