Highway 50 reopened in Bent County, brush fire 30% contained

BENT COUNTY, CO — Highway 50 is back open between Las Animas and Lamar after it was shutdown due to an active brush fire burning in Bent County on Tuesday afternoon.

The Bent County Sheriff's Office reported that the fire was near County Road JJ and County Road 18. This is northwest of the John Martin Reservoir. The fire is 30% contained, and has burned approximately 1400 acres.

The sheriff's office is asking people to avoid the area. The cause of this fire are unknown at this time. There are no evacuations at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

