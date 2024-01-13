Highway 24 closed in both directions at Cave of the Winds Rd. due to a crash

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Highway 24 is closed in both directions at Cave of the Winds Rd. for a crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

#US24 eastbound/westbound: Road closed due to a crash at Cave Of The Winds Road. Slower speeds advised. use caution, watch for crews. https://t.co/DqizizJ82T — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) January 13, 2024

The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says that the crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday, and involved two vehicles. They say a person in one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital for serious injuries, but they are expected to survive.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, but did cause the crash, according to CSP. They also say that alcohol is being considered as a factor in the crash.

Colorado State Patrol says that they anticipate the highway will reopen in both directions around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. News5 will update this web story when the highway reopens.

