Highland Lakes Fire evacuees seeking help at the evacuation center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A local church in Woodland Park has opened its doors to those impacted by the evacuation. The American Red Cross set up an evacuation center at the Woodland Park Community Church on Monday.

The center says eight people stayed the night, and others slept inside their campers.

Belinda Binette was one of them.

"We can see smokes as we were coming in," Binette said. "Oh my God. Oh my God... I was physically ill."

Thankfully, she could get out of the evacuation area safely and make it to the center.

Randy Squires is one of the volunteers at the evacuation center.

"This is my fourth time with the evacuation," Squires said.

He says helping others in a situation is what the community is for.

The evacuation center provides food, water, and a place to sleep. It also offers mental health services for those in need.

"It's overwhelming. We are going to be okay, but you just never know," Binette said.

