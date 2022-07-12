Higher stakes Pikes Peak or Bust should bring economic boost

COLORADO SPRINGS — There is a higher level of competition this year at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.

“It’s going to be a much bigger rodeo this year,” said Pikes Peak of Bust Rodeo Board Member, Scott Stuart, “We have a million dollar rodeo this year. First time that’s ever happened at the Pikes Peak or Bust.”

A partnership with the Pro Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) adds the NFR Open to the event. The format and prize money bring top competitors from 13 rodeo circuits across the United States and Canada.

Pikes Peak or Bust has long been a fundraiser, with proceeds supporting local military causes. This year’s expanded format will likely generate more money for military support groups.

More economic impact in the community is also expected.

In years past riders would typically show up for a couple of hours for the competition than move on to their next rodeo. For the NFR Open, more than 250 competitors stick around for most of the week because they compete more than one day.

Most of the competitors have family and friends coming to support them and be part of the prestigious event.

.

Then there are rodeo fans who consider this a hot ticket event worth traveling to see.

“Usually we have about 15% of our tickets sales from out of state,” said Norris-Penrose Event Center, General Manager, Kyle Park, “I think we’re going to be pushing closer to 25% from out of state.”

That equates with rodeo fans staying in hotels, eating in restaurants, and going to local attractions with their extra time.

“We do see ourself as a destination location, especially this year,” said Stuart, “A rodeo that people will want to come to this area, stay in this area, enjoying the area and all it has to offer.”

Visit Colorado Springs tracks potential numbers. Numbers they were given when this event was pitched, estimate significant economic impact. For example, 5,000 room nights at local hotels compared to 2,000 a year ago. The Lodging and Auto Rental Tax during the event should jump from close to $27,000 a year ago, to over $63,000 this year.

There is also exposure that comes from days of broadcasting coverage on the Cowboy Channel. “Will expose this area to a much larger audience and hopefully entice people to come to Colorado Springs,” said Stuart. In comparison to paid marketing it is valued over $700,000.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.