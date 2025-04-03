Higher levels of fentanyl found in the City of Pueblo's wastewater

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) is taking a closer look at the amount of fentanyl in the city's wastewater. A spokesperson for the department says a higher number of fentanyl was detected in March compared to earlier in the year.

With more in the wastewater, what does this mean when it comes to fentanyl use and recovery in Pueblo? It might seem gross, but testing wastewater is a tool scientists use to check for viruses, bacteria, and drugs, including fentanyl.

“Fentanyl is just one of the worst ones right now, I feel that we see a lot of it,” said Tiffany Alvares, Clinic Manager at Porch Light Health.

Data from PDPHE shows how much fentanyl is in the wastewater.

In February 2025, the average amount was 5.52 milligrams per 1,000 people per day in Pueblo. In March of this year, that average nearly doubled to 10.82 milligrams. But, going back a year to March 2024, 20.95 milligrams was the average.

“You do see a lot of cases with fentanyl in them and everything,” said Alvares. “We're just hoping that they will choose to come see us rather than, you know, use."

Alvares said they help several patients every day who want to recover from a fentanyl addiction.

“We are here for MAT. It is Medication Assisted Treatment and everyone we treat those who have substance use disorders,” said Alvares.

Porch Light Health has clinics in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Between the two, Alvares said they assist more than 80 people every day. One of the ways they treat people is through medication.

“We help them through their recovery, so the medication helps them not use the substances,” said Alvares.

Alvares has worked at Porch Light Health in Colorado Springs for three years. She said this time has allowed her to make relationships and get to know the people she works with.

“They want to feel like they matter and (that's what) I try to strive for here at the Colorado Springs location. I know all my patients by name,” said Alvares. “It is just nice to know that I am there for them in that kind of aspect if they need me.”

Porch Light Health is low barrier and high access, which means people can walk into the clinic or make an appointment online.

“We’re here for their needs," said Alvares. "We don’t want to put that barrier up for them. So if a patient walks in at 3:45 or 3:55, we are still going to see them even though our providers are scheduled to leave at 4."

Alvares said she wants people to know the clinics porch light is always on.

“It kind of just symbolizes us here at Porch Light Health and being available for them,” said Alvares. “We want you to feel like this is a safe place and that your family (is) here and everything, so that way you're willing to get the recovery you need."

Alvares recommends giving them a call to get connected to their resources at (866) 628-7828.

