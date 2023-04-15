Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

High-tech sensors tracking everything on the move in downtown Colorado Springs

City planners in Colorado Springs are adding some high-tech help to better understand and plan for growth. 26 sensors track movement and break it down into visual data. Bill Folsom got a closer look today.
Posted at 7:57 PM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 21:57:36-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — City planners in Colorado Springs are adding some high-tech help to better understand and plan for growth.

26 multi-modal sensors track movement and break it down into visual data.

“They have the capability to count pedestrian traffic vehicle traffic, as well as bicycle traffic and in most instances also trucks and scooters,” said Colorado Springs Office of Innovation Manager, Carlos Tamayo

The sensors do not record faces or license plates.

The strategically located sensors capture movement on roads, sidewalks and alleys with computer vision.

“You want to understand, you know, how people are moving, traffic is moving close to businesses, to existing businesses, but at the same time to trends in areas where new businesses could be attracted into the city,” said Tamayo.

The obvious use for the data is for traffic planning.

There is more.

It can also help with things like mapping emergency routes and determining where there is potential for economic growth.

“Looking to the problems in the present and how we can address them and be ready for the future.”

The goal is better decisions through better data.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

2023 Runoff Promo Module 480x360

Election Watch

The Runoff: Colorado Springs Mayoral Debate