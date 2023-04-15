High-tech sensors tracking everything on the move in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — City planners in Colorado Springs are adding some high-tech help to better understand and plan for growth.

26 multi-modal sensors track movement and break it down into visual data.

“They have the capability to count pedestrian traffic vehicle traffic, as well as bicycle traffic and in most instances also trucks and scooters,” said Colorado Springs Office of Innovation Manager, Carlos Tamayo

The sensors do not record faces or license plates.

The strategically located sensors capture movement on roads, sidewalks and alleys with computer vision.

“You want to understand, you know, how people are moving, traffic is moving close to businesses, to existing businesses, but at the same time to trends in areas where new businesses could be attracted into the city,” said Tamayo.

The obvious use for the data is for traffic planning.

There is more.

It can also help with things like mapping emergency routes and determining where there is potential for economic growth.

“Looking to the problems in the present and how we can address them and be ready for the future.”

The goal is better decisions through better data.

