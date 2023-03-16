Watch Now
High schoolers grant wish to Pueblo kid with a heart issue

A Pueblo kid with a chronic heart issue is getting his wish granted thanks to some helpful Hornets.
Posted at 8:17 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 22:17:52-04

PUEBLO, Colorado — Pueblo County High School teamed up with the Make A Wish Foundation to help out Cash Blanchfield, 7.

Cash has had heart issues since he was born. He spent a majority of his life in a hospital. It wasn’t until last year where he was able to live life outside of a hospital.

His wish is to have a Mickey Mouse clubhouse in the backyard of his house.

That’s when students and staff at Pueblo County High School stepped in, the school raised more than $29,000.

“Just thank you, thank for making us all feel so special and supportive in making sure Cash gets his wish, and helping other kids like him, get his wish,” Cash’s mom Amanda Blanchfield said.

An assembly was held at Pueblo County High School to honor Cash.

Cash plans on going to Pueblo County High School when he is old enough.
