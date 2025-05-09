High school students in Pueblo volunteered to clean up City Park on Friday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — On Friday, students from several high schools in Pueblo volunteered to clean up City Park. Students with the Mayor's Youth Council partnered with the Pueblo Parks Department to pick up trash in the park.

The parks department provided gloves, trash bags and other equipment. Students collected garbage and debris around the park, zoo and nearby trails.

One student, Brandon Martinez, says it's something that doesn't take more than a little courage to do.

"Don't be scared to step up be the one to actually go out and do something impact the community. And, you know, change it where you're leaving a legacy of kindness, and you're leaving that impact that everybody wants to leave." Brandon Martinez, High School Volunteer

Martinez wants to encourage other teenagers to give back to their community.

The Mayor's Youth Council says they plan to organize more give-back events like this one.

