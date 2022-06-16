Superintendent: Rumors about gun at high school in Lake County 'remain unsubstantiated'

LAKE COUNTY, Colo. — Leadville police are investigating a threat allegedly made by a student at a Lake County school, but have not found any substantial evidence it's anything beyond a rumor.

In a Facebook post on the Leadville Police Department page, Police Chief Hal Edwards said school district staff learned about a high school student who had allegedly made threatening statements. The student was removed from the classroom, Edwards said, and police began interviews.

While police said the student was suspended, Bethany Massey, superintendent of schools for the Lake County School District, said the student was not given a disciplinary suspension and police did not remove the student from the building.

In a letter sent to parents and guardians, Massey said school staff learned on Wednesday about a rumor involving a student at Lake County High School who had created a list of students involving a threat.

"LCHS administration immediately pulled the student being alleged and conducted a search, both physical and digital. We did not find a weapon or a 'list' as a part of this search," Massey wrote, but noted staff found "concerning social media content."

The school district started a threat assessment process. As part of this, the student's family was notified and the student may be asked to remain at home. Massey said this is not a suspension or disciplinary.

Massey said rumors were spreading on Thursday morning and some posts on social media "sparked some concern from the investigation."

The district was placed on a modified secure hold, Massey said.

"Through the day students began reporting additional rumors which school administrators began investigating," Massey wrote. "Through this process it became clear that the rumors including ones about a gun being at school and 'a list' remain unsubstantiated."

Likewise, Edwards said much of the information gathered by police was hearsay "and not supported by evidence and/or facts."

Thursday marks the last day of school, he said.

Police know where the student is located and will continue to monitor that, Edwards said. Police will stay at all Lake County schools until the end of the day.

Massey said there is not a substantial threat to the school.