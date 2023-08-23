High-paying, aerospace jobs on their way to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO — The announcement of Colorado Springs being the permanent home of Space Command is bringing in more local jobs.

Boecore announced Tuesday that it is expanding further in Colorado. The aerospace and defense engineering company already has a location in Colorado Springs, and has locations in Hunstville, Alabama.

With recent certainty about Space Command, the Boecore President, Tom Dickson says they are now shifting to expand further in Colorado Springs.

"Having Space Command here and 40% of our work is with the Space Force, makes a lot of sense for us to be here," said Dickson.

Boecore expects to create 620 more high paying jobs, most of which Dickson says will have yearly salaries above $100,000. They are recruiting military members both on base and servicemen and women who are getting out of the military.

