He's back! The Parking Elf in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — “Let me pay your parking for you.”

The Parking Elf is back and pumping quarters into parking meters in downtown Colorado Springs.

The elf who is better known as local shop owner Richard Skorman offers the gift of free parking in the last days of the holiday shopping season.

He does it in part to spread some holiday cheer.

“It's been a gift to me,” said Skorman, “It's just great to greet people and thank them for shopping with us, shopping with our neighbors, and being downtown.”

The gesture is also marketing for the last week of holiday shopping.

He knows there is a significant segment of shoppers who wait until it is too late to shop online.

He plans for extra items on his shelves.

Shoppers do not have to pay for shipping, and in front of his stores parking is free with some help from an elf.

His staff then try to make shopping a personal experience.

“When you go to a small store, they help you find the right thing. And if they're good, they may even talk you out of buying something because you know the kids going to like the wrapping and the ribbon better than they liked the gift,” said Skorman.

Skorman and other local shop owners are planning for extra busy days especially over the two final weekends before Christmas.

____

