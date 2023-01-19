'Heroes,' Lake Pueblo rangers recognized for life-saving actions

COLORADO SPRINGS — "I am proud to have the honor of introducing to you some bona fide Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) heroes,” said CPW acting Southeast Region Manager, April Estep.

A half dozen rangers from Pueblo Lake State Park were recognized as heroes for a series of lifesaving rescues over this past summer.

“These rangers, they’re heroes in my mind, “ said Park Manager, Joe Stadterman.

There were eight water-related deaths at Lake Pueblo State Park during the 2022 season.

Most of the incidents made headlines.

“What the headlines didn’t mention is that the death toll wolud have been considerably higher,” said Estep, “Last summer [park rangers] went above and beyond the call of duty.”

The rangers who were recognized include Joseph Portteus, Seth Herndon, Kristopher Gard, Jasmine Walcott, and Matt Taylor.

“Being recognized is greatly appreciated, said Gard, But you know, I'm just doing my job.”

Most of the rangers offered similar humble comments about the honor



