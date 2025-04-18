Heroes behind the line: 911 call takers in Colorado Springs work to save lives daily

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Emergency communication specialists are considered first responders in Colorado, but that isn't the case across the entire country.

Those who take 911 calls and dispatch officers to scenes have to experience traumas on a daily basis over the phone, all while staying come, taking down critical information and relaying that information often times in life-or-death situations.

"We do think that we are the 'first' first responder," Emergency Response Technician Angie Pinette explained. "So we're the ones who answer the phone, whether they're screaming or they're calm. We're the ones who send help."

Pinette has worked for the Colorado Springs Police Department for 14 years. Prior to that, she worked in a courthouse for 16 years in California.

"I've always been a civil servant," Pinette said with a smile. "I enjoy helping our community."

It wasn't until last year that HB24-1016 was signed into law in Colorado, recognizing those in emergency communication services as first responders. That isn't the case across the country, as some lawmakers have reintroduced the "911 Saves Act." The act looks to reclassify 9-1-1 dispatchers and call takers as first responders. Supporters believe the act will give these types of workers the recognition they deserve on top of receiving certain benefits that come with being a first responder.

"It can be stressful," Pinette said of her job as a 911 call taker. "People are calling us on their worst days."

Pinette added she's ready for any calls, and her preparedness came soon after what she described as rigorous training. She follows a strict call-taking process.

"It's just been studied for over 40 years that if you follow these protocols and these processes, this is the best way that you can help the person on the other end of the phone," Pinette added.

The Colorado Springs 911 Communications Center is responsible for fielding emergent and non-emergent calls. Those inside handle the monitoring and dispatching of both police and fire field units to calls for service. In each of the last three years, the center took in more than a quarter of a million calls:

2024 911 calls: 265,930

2023 911 calls: 280, 664

2022 911 calls: 276,261

Often times these 911 call takers are taking an active role in trying to save lives, whether it is helping to administer CPR over the phone or directing someone to safety following a crash. Other times they are simply providing information to those who need guidance in the court system.

"So you do have to... shift your gears from those high, emotional calls to just simply answering questions," Pinette stated.

Pinette described how she takes calls, always gathering specific details, having the caller repeat information to make certain she is getting the exact address correct, even asking questions to help with medical screening in situations involving a possible heart attack or stroke. Pinette even has to worry about the small details, checking to make sure doors are unlocked so when first responders get to the scene, they have one less hurdle to overcome.

Pinette and her coworkers have to remain calm, sometimes when the person on the other end of the line is hysterical because they just lost a loved one in a tragedy, or they witnessed a horrific crash. Pinette has to put her experience and training to use to walk them through where they are and what police or firefighters have to know as they are responding to.

"Some days I think I'm the mom of the city," Pinette said of the calls she fields. "It's tough... and then when you're done with that call, you can't just cry and go home. You have got to take the next call. That is our job."

Pinette was modest when she talked about her own role, but she praised her coworkers, explaining they lean on each other for support, and highlight each other's work in those life-saving moments.

The team around her in the communications center is made up of 43 call takers, 31 dispatchers, seven supervisors and three lead supervisors. Since the pandemic, the City of Colorado Springs has struggled to keep these critical roles fully staffed. Emergency Response Technicians (ERTs) can make between $22.04 and $33.66. Public Safety Dispatchers (PSDs) can make between $24.02 and $39.99. There are various steps for each position based on time in grade. The department operates under CSPD's annual budget, which is about $8.5 million.

