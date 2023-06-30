Here's what City Offices are closed this Fourth of July in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — As preparations for food, fireworks, and fun begin underway this weekend, the City of Colorado Springs also observes the Fourth of July with special hours and day closures.

In celebration of Independence Day, the following City of Colorado Springs administrative offices and agencies will be closed Tuesday, July 4:



City Administration Building

City Clerk

City Hall

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

Deerfield Hills, Hillside, Meadows Park, and Westside community centers

Mountain Metropolitan Transit (Administrative offices)

Municipal Court

Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building

Sales Tax Office

Sertich Ice Center

Sports Office and Therapeutic Recreation Programs

The following City facilities are open Monday:



City fountains, pools and spray grounds

Garden of the Gods Park

Patty Jewett Golf Course

Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain ( weather permitting )

) Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site

Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center

Valley Hi Golf Course

While Colorado Springs administrative offices will close for the holiday, July Fourth events will be happening all over the city including the Family Fourth at Rock Ledge Ranch.

Typically closed on Tuesdays, the Rock Ledge Historic Site will be opened 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. on July 4.

The Family Fourth event will host a variety of activities, including live music, reenactments from notable historical figures, performances by the Pikes Peak Brass Band and the Seven Falls Indian Dancers, carnival games, a candy scramble, wagon rides, and more.

Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for seniors (55+), and $4 for children (6-17). Children ages 5 and under are free. There are discounts available for active-duty military with an ID. For more information about this event, visit their website.

Another sparkling event happening on July 4 is the Star-Spangled Symphony, the July 4th Block Party, and the 4th of July Symphony on Your Porch.

From 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. downtown Colorado Springs will have a free concert from the Philharmonic and block party at the Pikes Peak Center. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9:15 p.m., depending on the weather.

News5 has a full list of details, including a full schedule of events and a fireworks map.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.