Where to find fireworks and fun on Independence Day in Southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO — As summer continues, June is almost through, and the Fourth of July is growing near.

Food shops are getting ready for the next family barbecue, individuals are eager to view fireworks, and local communities are wondering where to celebrate the holiday and watch big, magnificent sparks erupt in the sky.

At the same time, we remember the fallen and serving soldiers fighting for our country, lives, and freedom in our nation.

When deciding what to do with your family to celebrate Independence Day, take a look at the exciting events happening nearby, such as food trucks, live music, games, and activities for all ages, as well as fireworks shows to see sparklers light up the state's night sky.

WHERE ARE THE FIREWORKS?

COLORADO SPRINGS:

Rocky Mountain Vibes vs. Northern Colorado Owlz: 4th of July Fireworks



Enjoy a baseball game as we take on the Northern Colorado Owlz then finish out the night with an amazing post-game fireworks display! Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Time: 6:35 p.m. Fireworks after the baseball game.

6:35 p.m. Fireworks after the baseball game. Location: UCHealth Park. 4385 Tutt Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80922

UCHealth Park. 4385 Tutt Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80922 Cost: Ticketed event starting at $15

Learn more here.

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field



After 90 minutes of summer soccer, Pikes Peak National Bank presents the 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular. We will be giving away 6,000 LED light-up wristbands at the gates to make sure you can be a part of the magic! Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Time: All gates open at 6 p.m. Kickoff at 7 p.m., and a fireworks show will immediately follow the conclusion of the match.

Location: 111 W Cimarron St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

111 W Cimarron St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 Cost: Ticketed event

Learn more here.

Banning Lewis Ranch (Open to the public)



On July 4th, we'll be celebrating Independence Day Banning Lewis Ranch-style with fireworks, food trucks, live music, and free bounce houses. Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Time: 4 – 8 p.m.

4 – 8 p.m. Location: 6885 Vista Del Pico Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80927

6885 Vista Del Pico Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80927 Cost: FREE

Banning Lewis Fireworks

4th of July Symphony On Your Porch at The Club at Flying Horse



Enjoy the City of Colorado Springs’ annual tradition of a patriotic symphony performance on your favorite local radio station while viewing the show. To hear the 4th of July Symphony on Your Porch broadcast, tune your radio to: Sunny 106.3 FM | Y96.9 FM | KCME 88.7 FM | 92.9 Peak FM | AM 740 KVOR. Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Time: The fireworks will also be streamed live on KKTV.com. Broadcast starts at 9:00 p.m. Fireworks start at all locations at approximately 9:15 p.m.

The fireworks will also be streamed live on KKTV.com. Broadcast starts at 9:00 p.m. Fireworks start at all locations at approximately 9:15 p.m. Location: 1880 Weiskopf Point, Colorado Springs, CO 80921

1880 Weiskopf Point, Colorado Springs, CO 80921 Cost: Day activities are for members & resort guests only. The firework show is FREE and open to the public.

Porch Club at Flying Horse

The Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort



(Resort guests & members only)

The Broadmoor



(Resort guests & members only)

Garden of the Gods Resort and Club

Patty Jewett Golf Course

Valley Hi Golf Course

FALCON:

Falcon Freedom Days at Meridian Ranch (Open to the public)



Music, food, family fun activities, and the best fireworks show in Colorado are all back and bigger than ever. Bring your chairs, blankets, family, friends, and kids to this celebration. Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Saturday, July 1, 2023. Time: 1 – 4 p.m. Vendors, bounce houses, food trucks, petting Zoo, DJ, and more!

9:20 p.m. - Fireworks show begins

1 – 4 p.m. Vendors, bounce houses, food trucks, petting Zoo, DJ, and more! Location: This year all Falcon Freedom Days activities will take place in the parking lot of Falcon High School, at 10255 Lambert Road. The fireworks display will be north of the high school.’

This year all Falcon Freedom Days activities will take place in the parking lot of Falcon High School, at 10255 Lambert Road. The fireworks display will be north of the high school.’ Cost: FREE

More information is here.

FORT CARSON:

Fort Carson Freedom Fest (Open to the public)



Fort Carson Freedom Fest includes a live concert, fireworks, festival entertainment, food trucks, beverages for purchase, and fun activities for the whole family! Date: Friday, June 30, 2023.

Friday, June 30, 2023. Time: 5 – 10 p.m.

2 p.m. - Tailgate area opens 4:30 p.m. - Regular parking opens 5 p.m. - Festival begins 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. - Live music 10 –10:30 p.m. - Salute battery & fireworks

5 – 10 p.m. Location: Iron Horse Park, 6151 Elwell St, Fort Carson, CO 80913

Iron Horse Park, 6151 Elwell St, Fort Carson, CO 80913 Cost: FREE

More here.

CRIPPLE CREEK:

Gold Camp 4th (Open to the public)



Enjoy old fashioned 4th of July fun and excitement throughout the city of Cripple Creek as we celebrate our Nation. Activities are provided by the American Legion Post 171 and include family fun activities, vendors, live music, donkeys and more! Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Time: All day; It is all wrapped up in a final patriotic celebration of fireworks on Tuesday night at approximately 9:30 p.m.

All day; It is all wrapped up in a final patriotic celebration of fireworks on Tuesday night at approximately 9:30 p.m. Location: Activities will take place on Bennett Avenue.

Activities will take place on Bennett Avenue. Cost: FREE

Visit Cripple Creek.

4th of July Fireworks (Open to the public)



Come and see the most spectacular fireworks display in the Pikes Peak region! The City of Cripple Creek will host 2023 4th of July Fireworks starting about 20 minutes after dusk (approx. 9:30 p,m.). The fireworks will be set off from the south side of town, south of Myers Ave. Help us celebrate our nation’s birthday with a bang! Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Time: Approx. 9:30 – 10 p.m.

Approx. 9:30 – 10 p.m. Location: Old Homestead House. 353 Myers Ave., Cripple Creek, CO 80813

The fireworks will be set off from the south side of town, south of Myers Ave.

Old Homestead House. 353 Myers Ave., Cripple Creek, CO 80813 Cost: FREE

Cripple Creek 4th of July

PUEBLO:

Rollin’ on the Riverwalk - Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration (Open to the public)



Celebrate Independence Day at the Riverwalk! Enjoy food, music, and the largest fireworks show in Southern Colorado at the Riverwalk’s annual 4th of July Celebration. Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Time: 4 – 9:30 p.m.

Boat rides begin at noon for $4 4 p.m. - Food trucks, KPHT – Nick Donovan MC, 7:15 p.m. - Posting of the colors 7:45 p.m. - Rhett Haney Live 9: 30 p.m. - Fireworks launch off the top of the Main St. Parking lot (Weather permitting)

4 – 9:30 p.m. Location: Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo

101 N Union Ave, Pueblo, CO 81003

Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo Cost: FREE

More information here.

Pueblo West Vintage Fourth of July (Open to the public)



Pueblo West's Fourth of July celebration is being re-booted to include "vintage" Fourth of July events that harken back to the Pueblo West Independence Days of old! Visit our Fourth of July events page for the day's lineup of events. Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Time: All day

All day 7:30 a.m. - 16th Annual Liberty Point 5K Run/Fun Walk

Location: The race begins at the corner of Purcell Blvd. & Joe Martinez Blvd. (map) Cost: Registration; Entry fees start at $20

7:30 – 9:30 a.m. - Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast

Location: Pueblo West Fire Station No. 1, 51 E. Hahns Peak Ave. (map) Cost: FREE, courtesy of the Pueblo West Fire Department!

10:30 a.m. - Jack Fowler Memorial Fourth of July Water Parade

Location: Parade route located along Joe Martinez Blvd. (map)

After the parade - Food Truck Market

Location: Civic Center Park, 61 E. Civic Center Dr. (map)

6 p.m. - 4th of July Cookout

Cost: FREE burgers and hot dogs at Civic Center Park, with dessert food trucks.

6 -8 p.m.

Fourth of July Beautiful Baby Contest

Open to all children from newborn to 36 months.

Community Field Day

Free Vintage Car Show

Open to vintage cars, trucks, and motorcycles of all kinds! Cost: Registration

Live Music from Knuckin' Futz

Knuckin' Futz Dark - Fourth of July Fireworks

Park your cars between Palmer Lake Dr. and Civic Center Dr., or watch the display from Civic Center Park!

Location: Varies

Varies Cost: Varies

Pueblo West 4th of July

WHAT ARE THE JULY 4th FESTIVITIES?

Event: Star Spangled Symphony



Colorado Springs Philharmonic indoor concert will include traditional crowd pleasers like the National Anthem and Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture along with an expanded line-up of patriotic favorites and fanfares Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: Doors open at 3 p.m. Concert starts at 4:30 p.m. (75 mins)

Doors open at 3 p.m. Concert starts at 4:30 p.m. (75 mins) Location: Pikes Peak Center for the Arts

190 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Pikes Peak Center for the Arts Cost: The concert is FREE; however, Tickets must be reserved.

Colorado Springs Philharmonic

Event: Star Spangled Symphony & July 4th Block Party



In addition to the indoor concert, the adjacent street outside of the Pikes Peak Center will be closed for a block party that will include music live-streamed from the concert, entertainment such as face painting & balloon animals, food vendors, a beer garden, yard games and more! Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Time: 3:30 – 7 p.m.

3:30 p.m. - Block Party Begins 4:30 p.m. - Colorado Springs Philharmonics concert begins 7 p.m. - Block party concludes 9 p.m. – 9:15 p.m. - Radio broadcast and fireworks begin 9:35 p.m. - Radio broadcast and fireworks conclude

3:30 – 7 p.m. Location: 190 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903

The adjacent street outside of the Pikes Peak Center will be closed for the block party

190 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903 Cost: FREE

More information is available here.

Event: Festival on The Fourth at Palmer Lake



Spend your late afternoon and evening in beautiful Palmer Lake, and enjoy food, fun and frolic. A beer garden, wine booth, live music by UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY BAND, Pikes Peak Highlanders Bagpipers and Mojo Filter Band, food & gift vendors. Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: Event is 4:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Gates open at 3:00 p.m. for parking and seating. Fireworks around 9:10 p.m.

Event is 4:00 – 10:00 p.m. Location: Palmer Lake Centennial Park, CO 80133. West side of the pedestrian bridge near the ball field.

Palmer Lake Centennial Park, CO 80133. West side of the pedestrian bridge near the ball field. Cost: FREE admission; $10 parking

Festival on the Fourth

Event: July 4th Fun Run at Palmer Lake



Welcome to the July 4th Fun Run 41st Anniversary Race! Feel free to run, jog, or walk and enjoy some dazzling outfits, encouraging signs and an all-around good time while supporting the local children. 4 miles on the 4th, 4 kids! Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Time: 7:30 a.m.

7:30 a.m. Location: Palmer Lake Centennial Park, CO 80133.

Palmer Lake Centennial Park, CO 80133. Cost: $35 - $45

Fun Run at Palmer Lake

Event: Tri-Lakes 4th of July Celebration



The Tri-Lakes 4th of July is a full-day celebration. Partake in the pancake breakfast, annual fun run, children's parade, main parade, street fair, beer garden and live music. Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Time: All day

7 a.m. - Palmer Lake Fun Run at Palmer Lake

Location: Santa Fe Trail from Palmer Lake to downtown Monument 7 – 10 a.m. - Pancake breakfast

Location: St. Peter Catholic Church.

55 Jefferson St., Monument, CO 80132 Cost: Tickets at the door 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. - Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce Street Fair

Location: 2nd St. and Washington St., Monument 9:30 a.m. - Monument Hill Kiwanis Childrens Parade

Location: Downtown Monument 10 a.m. - Monument Hill Kiwanis 4th of July Parade

Location: Downtown Monument 10 a.m. - Air Force Flyby 10:30 a.m. - WWII Aviation Museum Flyby 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. - Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce Family Friendly Beer Garden

Location: Limbach Park, Monument 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. - Live Music at Limbach Park 4 p.m. - Festival on the Fourth at Palmer Lake Dusk – Palmer Lake Fireworks (depending on Fire Department approval)

All day Location: Varies

Varies Cost: Varies

More information is available here.

Event: Annual 4th of July Block Party



This event features poetry, dance, and music performances. Located in Green Mountain Falls, Colorado at the Green Box Farm Stand. Following the concert, join us around Gazebo Lake as we celebrate the 4th of July, the Green Box Arts Festival, and the power of light – as we launch water lanterns designed throughout the festival. Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 5:30 - 9:00 p.m.

5:00 – 9:00 p.m. - Becoming // Poetry 5:30 – 6:15 p.m. - Western Swing Dance Class with Ormao Dance Company 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. - Carlos Washington’s Steel Horse Swing 7:30 – 9:00 p.m. - Lilli Lewis Trio 9:00 – 9:30 p.m. - Water Lantern Launch

5:30 - 9:00 p.m. Location: Green Box Arts, Farm Stand on Lake Street

6990 Lake St, Green Mountain Falls, CO 80819

Green Box Arts, Farm Stand on Lake Street Cost: FREE; Water lantern kits available for $10

More information is available here.

Event: Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration



The Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration is a family-focused activity that vendors set up and entertainment happens at Memorial Park next to City Hall. There's food, games, patriotic music by Woodland Park Wind Symphony, beer, and cocktails. Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Location: Memorial Park in Woodland Park

200 North Park Street, Woodland Park, CO 80863

Memorial Park in Woodland Park Cost: FREE

Woodland Park 4th Celebration

Event: Jack Fowler Memorial Fourth of July Wet Parade



The legendary "wet parade," dubbed the largest water fight west of the Mississippi, is back for 2023! Learn more on their Fourth of July page for the rules and regulations of the wet parade. Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Time: 10:30 a.m.

10:30 a.m. Location: Pueblo West, along Joe Martinez Blvd.

Pueblo West, along Joe Martinez Blvd. Cost: FREE; Float registration varies

Pueblo West Wet Parade

Festivals, parades, fireworks shows, cookouts, and other festivities are all part of the Fourth of July celebration. Traveling and interacting with the local community while celebrating independence under the starry night sky makes this a wonderful moment.