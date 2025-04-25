Help prevent child abuse and neglect in Colorado by recognizing the signs, resource fair this Sunday

DENVER (KOAA) — If not you, then who? The slogan is posted on the CO4Kids website and is part of a statewide initiative to provide awareness about Colorado's child welfare system.

The initiative focuses on educating the public about the signs of child abuse and neglect, while raising awareness about their 24/7 hotline at 844-264-5437. (844-CO-4-KIDS)

"Anyone can report abuse or neglect to our hotline," April Jenkins the Child Protection and Prevention Services Manager with the Division of Child Welfare, Colorado Department of Human Services, explained. "It's not just the role of a mandated reporter, it's anyone in our community. So if you see something, don't wait and think someone else is going to report that. Let that be you."

Jenkins wanted to point the public to the many resources they have on the CO4Kids website. April marks Child Abuse Prevention Month, which Jenkins explained is a chance for them to highlight promoting healthy child development, child abuse and prevention.

"It's about being concerned for the child,' Jenkins said about reporting potential neglect or abuse. "Whether you are not sure or sure you know it's just okay to just call it's okay to say, 'You know what, something doesn't seem right with this child, I feel like I need to make a report,' and it's okay to do that."

The hotline has received more than one million calls, with more than 350,000 of those calls requiring more assessment, meaning there was an allegation of known or suspected child abuse/neglect.

"That means the words getting out," Jenkins added about the hotline receiving more than a million calls. "That means that people that have concerns are calling and are letting us know what those concerns are."

According to data from the Children's Bureau, more than 9,800 children were victims of abuse in 2023 in Colorado.

Jenkins added that when you call, most of the time it doesn't result in a visit from a caseworker or child welfare involvement. Often times families are connected to resources and services in their community like childcare, food assistance and parenting classes or support.

KNOW THE SIGNS

There are different types of neglect and abuse, with many different signs. Click here for a resource from CO4Kids that covers signs of physical neglect, medical neglect, educational neglect and more.

HOW YOU CAN PREVEN CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

Invite families, friends and neighbors to the 2025 CO4Kids Resource Fair. (Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

Be a source of encouragement and support. There are more than 50 ways to help strengthen families, which include things as simple as checking in on a family or volunteering with local organizations.

Share the 2024 CO4Kids Partner Organization List with families and friends who need resources to overcome challenges.

Educate yourself and others about the signs of abuse and neglect.

Be their voice. If you suspect child abuse or neglect, call 844-CO-4-KIDS (844-264-5437).

RESOURCE FAIR SUNDAY, APRIL 27

CO4Kids is holding a resource fair Sunday April 27 at the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance. The first 400 attendees get in for free from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. featuring more than 50 vendors and plenty of activities. Jenkins added that if you have an EBT card, you are able to enter at a special rate.

