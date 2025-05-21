Watch Now
Health officials warn the public of potential measles exposure at Pueblo hotel

Measles case
Cynthia Goldsmith / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention / AP
This undated image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Feb. 4, 2015, shows an electron microscope image of a measles virus particle, center.
Measles case
PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) are notifying the public of a possible measles exposure at a hotel.

CDPHE says an out-of-state traveler with a confirmed case of measles stayed at the Holiday Inn Express in Pueblo, which is located on Dillon Drive.

According to CDPHE, the person was in the hotel lobby on Friday, May 9 from 10 p.m. to midnight and in the breakfast area from 9:15 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 10.

If you were at the Holiday Inn Express during those times and develop symptoms, you are asked to immediately contact your health provider by phone.

CDPHE says people who are exposed to measles will usually develop symptoms in seven to 21 days after being exposed. Symptoms include the following:

  • fever
  • cough
  • runny nose
  • red eyes
  • a characteristic rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads

According to CDPHE, measles is highly contagious and can sometimes lead to serious health problems. It spreads through the air when a person coughs or sneezes and can remain in the air for two hours.
