Headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame; Former Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar was finally elected

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It is about time. Former Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame last night.

Randy Gradishar says it is a tremendous feeling to be going into the Hall of Fame. His election was announced last night at NFL Honors in Las Vegas. He said it was a little overwhelming and it has not fully sunk in just yet.

“I turn to my wife and give her a hug and say Beth we are finally in,” Gradishar said.

Randy Gradishar has solidified his place as a football legend. On Thursday night, Randy Gradishar was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“More of a stunning type of experience, surprising in order to say, I'm finally into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio,” Gradishar said.

He is the first Hall of Famer from the Broncos iconic Orange Crush defense, which led Denver to its first playoff and Super Bowl appearance.

“This whole thing of Orange Crush, I am just one of the 11 guys being on the team and we have always been team oriented,” Gradishar said.

During his 10-year career, he became a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro. Gradishar will become the 14th Bronco and seventh Broncos defender in the Hall of Fame.

“You know through the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame, there are thousands of athletes who have gone through and now I am going to be one of them,” Gradishar said.

He is arguably one of the best defenders in the history of the Denver Broncos organization. Randy Gradishar is also known for his work here at Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center in Colorado Springs. Paul Price is the Director of Operations at Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center.

“He is the face of Mt. Carmel,” Price said.

Randy Gradishar is the corporate ambassador for Mt. Carmel and has been since they opened their doors in 2016.

“Randy has been a constant around here. He'll talk to transition groups. He will talk to support groups. He goes to outreach events for us. He goes to fundraising events so he has an ever presence here at Mt. Carmel,” Price said.

They refer to him as the humble giant.

“He's very humble about where he's coming from and where is today so this honor of him being selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame it's been a long time coming,” Price said.

Gradishar’s involvement in the Phil Long Dealership as well as his dad being a WWII veteran, got him involved with Mt. Carmel.

“Now I have the opportunity working through Mt. Carmel, to talk with vets and kids, family and help support them in the veterans ways Mt. Carmel helps kids and spouses of veterans,” Gradishar said.

Mt. Carmel said they are excited for Randy Gradishar and congratulate him on this well deserved honor.

Gradishar joins the class of 2024 and will be enshrined into the Hall of Fame in August.

