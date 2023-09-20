Hazmat incident at CSPD Falcon substation on Wednesday morning

FALCON — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to reports of a package containing a suspicious powder at the CSPD Falcon substation on Wednesday morning.

The CSFD Hazmat Team is currently investigating the situation.

Goddard Street is closed from Kelley Johnson Avenue to the Falcon substation parking lot. The public is being asked to avoid the area.

CSFD said it is currently working to determine if this incident is related to Tuesday's United State's Air Force Academy (USAFA) suspicious package incident at its 10th Medical Group Clinic.

