Suspicious package shuts down medical facility at United States Air Force Academy

UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY — The United States Air Force Academy said a suspicious package has shut down a medical facility on the United States Air Force Academy Tuesday.

In a news release, the academy said the 10th Medical Group main clinic closed around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday after the facility was evacuated.

The Academy says there is an ongoing response that will see the facility remain closed through Wednesday. The Academy says that the Explosive Ordnance Team with Peterson Space Force Base confirmed that the package is not of an explosive nature Tuesday.

Any patients who will miss appointments will be contacted to reschedule them for a later date. All other facilities on the campus appear to be unaffected.

There is no word at this time as to what the package is. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.