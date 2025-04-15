Haven't filed your state taxes yet? Remember to opt in to TABOR refund

SOUTHERN COLORADO — If you still need to file your state taxes, there is one key step to keep in mind to make sure you are getting all your money returned.

While we are all excited to get a piece of the expected $1.4 billion in TABOR refunds, not everyone is getting it this year because they forgot to check the box to opt in.

As long as you check that box, your TABOR refund will come the same way your state refund will. The average refund this year for single filers will be about $330 and double that for joint filers.

If you already filed and did not check the TABOR box, you will need to file an amended state return to make the claim.

___





Pueblo City Council postpones vote on 'sit-lie' ordinance On Monday night, Pueblo City Council was supposed to vote on a no sit or lie ordinance that would make it illegal to sit or lie down on a sidewalk in some areas of Pueblo, including in the downtown business area. That vote has been pushed to the next city council meeting on April 28. Asking locals if a no sit-lie ordinance would help or hurt Pueblo

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.