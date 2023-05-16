Have you seen Zaydin Stetler-Cordova?

PUEBLO COUNTY, COLORADO — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding 15-year-old Zaydin Stetler-Cordova.

Stetler-Cordova was last seen on April 30 around noon on the south side of Pueblo.

According to the Sheriff's Office, he has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5'10", and weighs 130 pounds. Stetler-Cordova was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt, and a black hoodie.

If you have any information regarding Stetler-Cordova's whereabouts, you are asked to call Pueblo County Sheriff's Office investigators at (719)583-6400.



