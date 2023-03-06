Have you seen Randall Austin?

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colorado — On Monday afternoon, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation released a "Senior Alert" for 78-year-old Randall Austin, who was last seen near El Paso Boulevard and Highway 24 in Manitou Springs. The intersection is located near Schryver Park in Manitou Springs.

Austin is described as a white male, who is 5'11" and weighs 200 pounds, and suffers from cognitive impairment and a disability. He has white hair and blue eyes.

Austin is wearing a bright blue shirt and dark blue pants, driving a silver 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe, which has Colorado plate Z2L026.

If you have seen Austin, you are asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at (719) 390-5555.

