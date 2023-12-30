Have you seen Rachelle Luff?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for help in finding 34-year-old Rachelle Luff. Police say Luff suffers from developmental delays, and has health conditions that require medication.

Luff was last seen by her mother around 2 a.m. Friday. She is 5'6" and weighs 160 pounds. Police say she was last seen at her home in the area of Chelton Rd. & E. Fountain Blvd.

The department says Luff is probably wearing a black baseball hat as seen in the photo below.

If you see Luff or if you know where she is, you are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)444-7000.

