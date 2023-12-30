Watch Now
Have you seen Rachelle Luff?

Rachelle Luff
Colorado Springs Police Department
Rachelle Luff
Posted at 5:36 PM, Dec 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-29 19:36:05-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for help in finding 34-year-old Rachelle Luff. Police say Luff suffers from developmental delays, and has health conditions that require medication.

Luff was last seen by her mother around 2 a.m. Friday. She is 5'6" and weighs 160 pounds. Police say she was last seen at her home in the area of Chelton Rd. & E. Fountain Blvd.

The department says Luff is probably wearing a black baseball hat as seen in the photo below.

Courtesy Photo: CSPD
If you see Luff or if you know where she is, you are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)444-7000.

____

