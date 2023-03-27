Have you seen Nalias Welch Tafoya?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert on Monday afternoon for 11-year-old Nalias Welch Tafoya.

He was last seen on Monday, March 20, 2023, around 6:30 p.m. leaving the 1700 block of Farragut Ave. which is located south of the Patty Jewitt Golf Course.

Tafoya is 5'5" and weighs between 110-115 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a brown hoodie with a "Horseman" logo, dark-colored sweatpants, and dark-colored shoes.

Tafoya is affiliated with the Apache tribe, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

If you have seen Tafoya, you are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)444-7000.

