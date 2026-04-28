EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old boy.
The sheriff's office says Donald Lee Cooper was last seen near his home along Wainwright Drive in the Security-Widefield area on Monday around 4:30 p.m.
He was last seen wearing a green shirt, black shorts, and creme colored New Balance shoes.
He has brown hair, brown eyes, and is 5 feet and 130 pounds.
If you have seen Cooper or have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.
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