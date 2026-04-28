EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old boy.

The sheriff's office says Donald Lee Cooper was last seen near his home along Wainwright Drive in the Security-Widefield area on Monday around 4:30 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a green shirt, black shorts, and creme colored New Balance shoes.

He has brown hair, brown eyes, and is 5 feet and 130 pounds.

If you have seen Cooper or have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.

The City Kicked Them Out of a Park. This Church Says 'We Will Make Sure' It Continues For years, a Church in Pueblo has provided care and clean-up services for sex workers in an event hosted traditionally at Ray Aguilera Park. Now the City of Pueblo says that it can no longer happen. The City Kicked Them Out of a Park. This Church Says 'We Will Make Sure' It Continues