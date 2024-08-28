Pueblo police searching for missing child, believed to be with mom who doesn't have custody of her

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Police Department is looking for a three-year-old who they believe is with her mom, who does not have custody of her.

Skyler Carroll, who is three years old, was last seen by her grandma on August 26. Carroll is described as two feet, six inches tall and weighs 20 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

Carroll is believed to be in Colorado Springs with her mom, Monica Paradise, who does not have custody of her.

Pueblo Police Department

If you have any information on where Paradise or Carroll are, you are asked to call the Pueblo Police Department at (719)553-2502, or Detective Julee Quintana at (719)553-3384.

