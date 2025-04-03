Pueblo County Sheriff's Office looking for missing runaway teenager

PUEBLO COUNTY — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing runaway teenager.

The sheriff's office says 14-year-old Aubrie Vogel left her home near 25th Lane and East Highway 96 on Monday at 2 p.m.

Vogel was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes down the side, and the words "East Coast" on the back in white letters. The sheriff's office says she was also wearing black and white Converse shoes and a black backpack.

If you have seen Vogel or know where she is, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)583-6250, reference number 7952.





