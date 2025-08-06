Pueblo County Sheriff's Office asking for help in locating missing runaway

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in locating a missing runaway.

They say 14-year-old Aubrie Vogel was last seen leaving her home Wednesday in the 2500 block of East Highway 96, which is located west of Waste Connections of Pueblo.

Vogel was last seen wearing black shorts and a pink shirt. She is 5'3" and weighs about 135 pounds. The sheriff's office says Vogel has red hair and hazel eyes.

If you have seen Vogel or know where she is, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)583-6250.

