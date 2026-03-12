Pueblo County Sheriff's Office asking for help finding missing at-risk adult

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in locating a missing at-risk adult.

According to the sheriff's office, 25-year-old Priscilla Ruybal was reported missing from her home in Pueblo West around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff's office says Ruybal has an intellectual disability, and they believe she left with someone in an unknown vehicle.

Ruybal is a Hispanic woman who is 5'2" and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. The sheriff's office says Ruybal was last seen wearing shorts, a black jacket, and white shoes. They also say she was carrying a bag.

If you have any information on where Ruybal is, you are asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719)583-6250.

___

____

