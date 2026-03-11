Police in Colorado Springs ask for help locating missing at-risk man

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Police in Colorado Springs are asking for help with locating a missing at-risk adult.

Wednesday morning, CSPD shared a photo of 77-year-old Gerard Tippins. He reportedly goes by Jerry. According to police he was last seen Tuesday afternoon at his Care Center in the 200 block of W. Brookside St. The care center is just southwest of the downtown area.

"Jerry is a White male, about 6’0’’ tall with a thin build, and a buzzed haircut," police wrote on social media. "Jerry was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and khaki pants. If you see Jerry or know of his whereabouts, please call CSPD at 719-444-7000."

