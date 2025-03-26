Missing Indigenous Person Alert activated for man last seen in Peyton

PEYTON — A Missing Indigenous Person Alert has been activated for a man who was last seen Monday in Peyton.
According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), 37-year-old Rion Medina was last seen around 10:30 p.m. leaving his home in the 14800 block of Pamela Way, which is located near the intersection of Falcon Highway and Curtis Road.
The CBI says Medina has black hair and brown eyes. He is 5'7" and weighs 165 pounds.
Medina has tattoos on the following:
- his face
- arms
- top of his head
- neck
- hands
- knuckles
- stomach
- chest
- leg
- ankles
If you have seen Medina, you are asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at (719)520-7777.
