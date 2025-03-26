Missing Indigenous Person Alert activated for man last seen in Peyton

PEYTON — A Missing Indigenous Person Alert has been activated for a man who was last seen Monday in Peyton.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), 37-year-old Rion Medina was last seen around 10:30 p.m. leaving his home in the 14800 block of Pamela Way, which is located near the intersection of Falcon Highway and Curtis Road.

The CBI says Medina has black hair and brown eyes. He is 5'7" and weighs 165 pounds.

Medina has tattoos on the following:



his face

arms

top of his head

neck

hands

knuckles

stomach

chest

leg

ankles

If you have seen Medina, you are asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at (719)520-7777.





Things to do with your kids in Colorado Springs on Spring Break Wednesday marks the halfway mark of Spring Break for many families in the Colorado Springs area. If you're running out of ideas when it comes to what to do to keep your kids busy, consider checking the website of Visit Colorado Springs! Things to do with your kids in Colorado Springs on Spring Break

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.