Have you seen this missing woman last seen in Colorado Springs?

COLORADO SPRINGS — Missing in America Network and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are asking for the community's help in finding a missing woman.

According to the Missing in America Network, Todell Castle was last seen on April 15, however, according to CSPD, the missing person's report was filed on Thursday.

Missing in America Network

Missing in America Network says Castle is 5'6" and weighs 190 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, wears glasses and was 33 years old when she went missing.

According to the Missing in America Network, Castle hasn't been in contact with her family or friends and there is concern for her safety. They also say she may be living unhoused and battling addiction.

If you have seen Castle, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.





