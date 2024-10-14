Watch Now
NewsCovering ColoradoHave You Seen Me

Actions

Have you seen this missing woman last seen in Colorado Springs?

Todell Castle1.png
Missing in America Network
Todell Castle1.png
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS — Missing in America Network and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are asking for the community's help in finding a missing woman.

According to the Missing in America Network, Todell Castle was last seen on April 15, however, according to CSPD, the missing person's report was filed on Thursday.

Todell Castle

Missing in America Network says Castle is 5'6" and weighs 190 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, wears glasses and was 33 years old when she went missing.

According to the Missing in America Network, Castle hasn't been in contact with her family or friends and there is concern for her safety. They also say she may be living unhoused and battling addiction.

If you have seen Castle, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.



Metal Detection Devices Approved For D49 School District

The school board approved the use of a portable metal detector and two hand-held wands at schools.

Metal detection devices approved for D49 school threats

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community