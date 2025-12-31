Fountain Police Department asking for help locating missing man who has autism

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — The Fountain Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a missing man who has autism.

The department says 20-year-old Jaryd Martin was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 7400 block of Sandy Springs Point, which is located behind the Safeway on Mesa Ridge Parkway.

Police say Martin has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5'8" tall and weighs around 160 pounds. Martin was last seen wearing a brown shirt and black pants.

If you have seen Martin or know where he is, you are asked to call police at (719)390-5555.

