Fountain Police Department asking for help finding missing man

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — The Fountain Police Department is asking for the community's help in finding a missing senior citizen.

Police say 86-year-old Donald Burrell was last seen northbound on I-25 in the City of Fountain. He was driving an orange Chevy Avalanche with Colorado license plate 071VUF.

If you have seen Burrell or know where he is, you are asked to call the Fountain Police Department at (719)390-5555.

