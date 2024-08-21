Fountain Police asking for community's help in locating missing teenager

FOUNTAIN — The Fountain Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a missing teenager. Jarrett James Longacre was last seen walking north on Jimmy Camp Road away from Fountain-Fort Carson High School around noon Wednesday.

Longacre is a 17-year-old Native American man with dark colored eyes and dark hair. Police say he is six feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and camouflage pants.

If you have seen Longacre, you are asked to call the Fountain Police Department at (719)390-5555.

