El Paso County Sheriff's Office seeks help in finding a missing 15-year-old

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the community’s help finding a missing 15-year-old boy.
Dallas was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Thursday near Sullivan Circle in the Security-Widefield area.
He is described as six-feet tall, 222lbs, and was last seen wearing an orange hoodie, tan pants, a black backpack with a green stuffed animal.
He left home on foot.
If you have any information on where Dallas could be, reach out to the sheriff’s office at 719-390-5555.
New year at Chinook Trail Elementary in Colorado Springs
Academy School District 20 is welcoming students back to class this week. We had the chance to share a message from Principal Patrick Schumaker.
New year at Chinook Trail Elementary in Colorado Springs
News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.