El Paso County Sheriff's Office seeks help in finding a missing 15-year-old

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the community’s help finding a missing 15-year-old boy.

Dallas was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Thursday near Sullivan Circle in the Security-Widefield area.

He is described as six-feet tall, 222lbs, and was last seen wearing an orange hoodie, tan pants, a black backpack with a green stuffed animal.

He left home on foot.

If you have any information on where Dallas could be, reach out to the sheriff’s office at 719-390-5555.

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