El Paso County Sheriff's Office seeking help in finding missing teenager

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in finding a missing teenager.

The sheriff's office says 14-year-old Edith Somoei was last seen Sunday night in the 2000 block of Horsemanship Court, which is located near the intersection of Marksheffel Road and Constitution Avenue in the Cimarron Hills area.

Samoei is 5'7" tall and weighs 150 pounds. The sheriff's office says it is unclear what Samoei was wearing when she left her home.

The sheriff's office believes Samoei ran away. They also say she has made concerning statements involving self-harm.

If you have seen Samoei or know where she is, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)390-5555.

