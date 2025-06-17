El Paso County Sheriff's Office looking for missing teen who has ties to Pueblo

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager who has ties to the Pueblo area.

According to the sheriff's office, 13-year-old Emma Wilson ran away from Pikes Peak Highway in Cascade around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Wilson was last seen wearing a brown hoodie and brown sweatpants. She also had a clear backpack with a pink trim.

The sheriff's office says Wilson is 5' feet tall and weighs 100 pounds.

If you have seen Wilson or know where she is, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)390-5555.

