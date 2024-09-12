Watch Now
El Paso County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 11-year-old

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 11-year-old.

Ryan Capps was last seen near the 5000 block of Wainwright Drive, which is located north of Widefield High School.

Capps was last seen wearing a black shirt, dark camo pants and black crocs.

If you have seen Capps, you are asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at (719)390-5555.



