El Paso County Sheriff's Office issues missing person alert for teenager

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office issues a missing person alert for a teenager who was last seen Thursday.

They say 15-year-old Phoenix Gragg was last seen in the 20 block of Clover Circle West, which is located near the Highway 115 and the South Academy Boulevard interchange.

The sheriff's office says Gragg is 5'6" with a thin build. They say he has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Gragg was last seen wearing a black Sierra Stallions t-shirt, black pants and black and green shoes.

If you have seen Gragg or know where he is, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)390-5555.

