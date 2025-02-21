El Paso County Sheriff's Office asking for public's help finding missing teenager

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in finding a missing teenager.
Kyrie, who is 13 years old, was last seen around 1 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Ellesmere Drive, which is located in the Cimarron Hills area.
The sheriff's office says Kyrie is 5'6" and weighs about 85 pounds.
Kyrie has light brown skin, black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey and black beanie, a blue and pink camo pattern jacket, and black pants.
If you have seen Kyrie, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)390-5555.
