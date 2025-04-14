El Paso County Sheriff's Office asking for help locating missing man

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a man who was last seen in December.

According to the sheriff's office, 41-year-old Rueben Matthews was last seen on December 14 in the 4300 block of McGrew Circle, which is located near the Highway 85/87 and Bradley Road interchange.

The sheriff's office says Matthews left his home that day following a domestic dispute related to a relationship ending.

According to the sheriff's office, Matthews has a history of not contacting his family for a couple of the months, but they say this length of time is unusual.

Matthews is described as a black man who is 5'8" tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Matthews or know where he is, you are asked to call the sheriff's office tip line at (719)520-7777.





