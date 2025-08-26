El Paso County Sheriff's Office asking for help in locating missing teenager

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in finding a missing teenager.

They say 13-year-old Elena was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Sunday near Main Street and US Highway 85/87, which is located in the Security-Widefield area.

The sheriff's office says Elena is 5'2" tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has dark brown hair in a short buzz cut and dark brown eyes.

If you have seen Elena or know where she is, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)390-5555.

